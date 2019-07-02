JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Morgan Stanley cuts 2019 global growth estimate to six-year low
Business Standard

India's June gold imports rise 12.6% YoY as global prices jump: Reports

In India, local prices jumped to a record high in June, moderating demand from retail consumers

Reuters  |  New Delhi 

A sales person shows gold ornaments at a jewellery shop, on the occasion of 'Akshaya Tritiya', in Chennai on Tuesday

India's gold imports rose 12.6% in June from a year earlier to $2.69 billion amid a jump in global prices to six-year highs, a government source said on Tuesday.

However, imports were 44% lower in June from May's $4.78 billion, the source said, who was not allowed to speak to the media.

In India, local prices jumped to a record high in June, moderating demand from retail consumers.

The drop in gold imports by India, the world's second-biggest consumer of the precious metal, could weigh on global prices that are struggling to hold recent gains.
First Published: Tue, July 02 2019. 15:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU