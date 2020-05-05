India's m-cap falls by Rs 6 trillion; biggest single-day drop in 2 months

-
ALSO READ
Essel Large Cap to Quant Mid Cap: Here're funds that beat their benchmarks
Mantra to cope with stock market volatility: Understand, plan, then ignore
Nestle India hits fresh all-time high; m-cap nears Rs 1.5 trillion
Whirlpool enters list of top 100 Indian firms by m-cap; stock hits new high
Domestic markets stabilise after worst single-day slump in about 5 years
-
India’s market value fell by nearly Rs 6 trillion to Rs 123.6 trillion. This was the biggest single-day fall in market cap in nearly two months.
Meanwhile, 88 stocks ended at their lowest close in at least one year on Monday. About 354 stocks hit their lower limit, data provided by the BSE showed.
The advance-decline ratio was 1:3, meaning the declining stocks exceeded advancing stocks by three.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU