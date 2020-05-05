JUST IN
India's m-cap falls by Rs 6 trillion; biggest single-day drop in 2 months

Meanwhile, 88 stocks ended at their lowest close in at least one year on Monday

BS Reporter 

About 354 stocks hit their lower limit

India’s market value fell by nearly Rs 6 trillion to Rs 123.6 trillion. This was the biggest single-day fall in market cap in nearly two months.

Meanwhile, 88 stocks ended at their lowest close in at least one year on Monday. About 354 stocks hit their lower limit, data provided by the BSE showed.

The advance-decline ratio was 1:3, meaning the declining stocks exceeded advancing stocks by three.
First Published: Tue, May 05 2020. 01:32 IST

