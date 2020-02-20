Indiabulls Housing Finance shifts focus back to fundamentals; stock up 11%

Indiabulls Housing Finance stock was among the top gainers on Thursday, up nearly 11 per cent on the BSE, as the Ministry of Corporate Affairs clarified that there are no irregularities in some of the deals entered into by the lender.

This certainly puts to rest some of the litigation surrounding the company, but for the rally to sustain, it puts the onus back on an improvement in its financials. In the recently gone by December quarter (Q3), net interest income fell by 50 per cent and net profit by 44 per cent, over the year-ago period, indicating that operational conditions remain ...