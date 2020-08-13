Indiabulls Ventures, Indiabulls Real Estate look promising on the charts

Stocks of Indiabulls Group are in focus on Thursday, a day after Sameer Gehlaut stepped down as executive chairman of Indiabulls Housing Finance with immediate effect. S S Mundra, former deputy governor of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and an independent director on the board, will be non-executive chairman, the company said on Wednesday.

READ ABOUT IT HERE Most stocks from the Indiabulls stable - Indiabulls Housing Finance, Indiabulls Ventures and Indiabulls Real Estate - gained ground despite the development. Gehlaut took charge as CEO and whole-time director of Indiabulls ...