Indian households unlikely to stop investing in stocks, says Morgan Stanley

-
ALSO READ
Morgan Stanley cuts FY23 earnings forecast by 8%; lowers Dec Sensex target
Cloud, security to be priority even if recession hits US: Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley relationships across Wall Street snared in probe
Regulators probe block trading at Goldman, Morgan Stanley, others
Asian, EMs entering the late stages of a bear market: Morgan Stanley
-
Concerns over a slowdown in the global economy are unlikely to stop the flow of retail money into Indian stocks as households have vast scope to expand their exposure to equity assets, according to Morgan Stanley.
Despite a record rise in trading by retail investors over the past eight years, Indian households remain “dramatically” underweight in the asset class, with stocks comprising only 5%-6% share of their wealth, said Ridham Desai, managing director at Morgan Stanley India Company Pvt. Ltd.
Indian households save roughly 20% of gross domestic product, equivalent to about $700 billion a year, he said. Just a tenth of that earmarked for equities would add $70 billion of inflows into stocks and still leave plenty for other asset classes, he said.
“We see this as something that could continue for the next couple of decades,” Desai said in a Bloomberg Television interview with Yvonne Man. Currently, about half of the household balance sheet is in property and 15% in gold, with the precious metal “probably at risk relative to equities,” he said.
Desai remains bullish on Indian stocks despite the record exodus of foreign investors, who have withdrawn about $33 billion from the domestic market the past 10 months. Retail investors aren’t likely to retreat even amid worries about the macro economy unless there was a “very sharp fall,” he said, adding that the domestic departures would likely be “temporary.”
Morgan Stanley expects the NSE Nifty 50 Index to deliver double-digit returns over the next year, which should continue to buoy retail interest. By contrast, the S&P 500 Index “could decline by 10% going into the next 12 months,” he said.
To be sure, Indian companies have faced a challenging quarter through June as margins were squeezed by higher material costs. However, firms have resisted the temptation to pass the full load on to consumers to preserve volume growth.
But with commodity prices coming off their highs, Desai said the pressure on margins has eased, which could give companies another lift.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU