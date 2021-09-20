Indian markets at dizzying heights; don't go overboard: Experts

-
ALSO READ
Nifty50 touches record high as revival hopes spur 5-day winning run
Nifty50 index likely to scale 16,000 in Q2, say technical analysts
Correction may not be deep or extended: Kotak Institutional Equities CEO
Stock prices dance to US Fed tune: The Nifty50 rose 14% in 2021
Nifty50 index ends above 15,300 for the first time since February 16
-
The Sensex last week almost touched 60,000, while the Nifty edged closer to 18,000. These levels would have been difficult to fathom when the Sensex dropped below 26,000 and the Nifty fell to 7,500-levels on March 23, 2020, at the peak of the Covid-19 sell-off.
Market pundits point out that such low levels were an aberration and one should not look at the gains made from these levels. But even from the valuation standpoint, stocks, across the board, are expensive.
The bullish sentiment, especially towards Indian equities, stems from factors, such as the easy monetary stance of the US Fed and other central banks, the hope of strong revival in the economy and corporate earnings, strong domestic and retail flows, and reallocation of foreign flows due to the regulatory crackdown in China.
Experts warn investors against going overboard as they see the risk-reward ratio turning unfavourable at the current levels.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU