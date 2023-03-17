JUST IN
Indian markets may underperform in 2023; buy the dips: CJ George

The direct investment in the cash segment by retail investors continues to be muted

Nikita Vashisht  |  New Delhi 

CJ George, MD, Geojit Financial Services
CJ George, MD & CEO, Geojit Financial Services

Fears of a systemic crisis, after a series of bank collapses in the US, and Europe dampened equity investment sentiment over the past week. The pain emanated due to high interest rates in the US. As the rates will stay high in the near-term, so will the pain in equity markets. Against this backdrop, CJ GEORGE, managing director and chief executive officer at Geojit Financial Services told Nikita Vashisht in an interview that India may underperform global peers due to premium valuation in 2023. Edited excerpts:

First Published: Fri, March 17 2023. 10:40 IST

