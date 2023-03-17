Indian markets may underperform in 2023; buy the dips: CJ George

Fears of a systemic crisis, after a series of bank collapses in the US, and Europe dampened equity investment sentiment over the past week. The pain emanated due to high interest rates in the US. As the rates will stay high in the near-term, so will the pain in equity . Against this backdrop, CJ GEORGE, managing director and chief executive officer at Geojit Financial Services told Nikita Vashisht in an interview that India may underperform global peers due to premium valuation in 2023. Edited excerpts: