Indian stocks are expensive; rupee can hit 100/$: Marc Faber

Oil prices, trade war fears and a plunging rupee has somewhat derailed the equity market rally in India over the past few weeks. MARC FABER, Editor and Publisher of ‘The Gloom, Boom & Doom Report’ tells Puneet Wadhwa that global stock and bond markets are in a bubble zone.

Markets and central banks, he says, have not learnt any lessons from the 2008 financial crisis. Edited excerpts: The Indian rupee has been the worst performing currency in Asia at a time when the S&P BSE Sensex and Nifty50 were at an all-time high. How do you interpret this? I think the rupee will ...