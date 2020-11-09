IndusInd Bank hits over seven-month high; advances 33% in 6 days

-
ALSO READ
IndusInd Bank sees biggest intra-day rally in 5 months; stock surges 13%
IndusInd Bank gains 8% as promoters set to pick additional shares
Investment in IndusInd Bank stocks a value bet, but tread with caution
IndusInd Bank soars 7% on in-line June quarter result, capital raising plan
IndusInd Bank surges 3% ahead of Q1 results; here's what analysts expect
-
Shares of IndusInd Bank hit an over seven-month high of Rs 777.80, up 5 per cent on the BSE on Monday. The stock of the private sector lender was trading higher for the six straight trading session and has rallied 33 per cent during the period. It was quoting at its highest level since March 13, 2020.
In the September quarter (Q2FY21), the overall asset quality performance of IndusInd Bank was encouraging as gross non-performing assets (NPA) and net NPA ratio declined by 32 bps and 34 bps to 2.21 per cent and 0.52 per cent, respectively. Much of it may be attributed to the bank’s recent practice of recognising the asset quality pain upfront. Provisioning cost rose by 166 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,964 crore in Q2.
Net interest income or NII grew by 13 per cent year-on-year (down one per cent sequentially) and net profit fell by a whopping 53 per cent over last year.
“Post balance sheet realignment, the management is geared to pedal growth ahead with a focus on certain segments. Thus, we expect business momentum to pick from here on with operational parameters expected to show improvement. Improving collection efficiency and ample provision buffer is expected to arrest volatility in earnings but return ratios are seen improving gradually to 9.3 per cent in FY22E. Further, the quantum of advances to be restructured remains key monitorable. Therefore, until clarity emerges on asset quality front, we maintain our HOLD rating,” ICICI Securities said in result update.
“The credit growth remained subdued, but deposits have bounced back strongly after a scare in Q4. After dragging its feet for long, IndusInd Bank has made additional Covid-19-related floating provisions of Rs 950 crore, with the cumulative provisioning buffer now at a reasonable level of Rs 2,150 crore (1.1 per cent of loans), still lower than larger peers like ICICI/Axis. Management’s focus on building a granular retail portfolio is long-term positive but needs to manage asset quality, given elevated risk environment amid Covid-19-led disruption,” analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services said in result update.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU