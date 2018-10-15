IndusInd Bank: Q2 net grows just 5% as IL&FS worries spook Street

IndusInd Bank, one of India’s top private sector lenders, is among the few not to disappoint the Street on the earnings front. But the September quarter (Q2) was different, thanks to IndusInd setting aside Rs 2.75 billion as contingent provision towards the beleaguered Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS).

Thus, net profit stood at Rs 9.2 billion, up just 5 per cent year-on-year — the weakest quarterly growth since March 2008. Adding up the contingency provisioning, the total provisioning cost doubled to Rs 5.9 billion in Q2, marking the steepest acceleration in ...