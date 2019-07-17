Inflow of $25-billion foreign cash riding on three key FPI proposals

The domestic equities market could expect an overseas flow bonanza to the tune of $25 billion (Rs 1.72 trillion at the current exchange rate) if the government is able to implement three key proposals pertaining to foreign portfolio investors (FPIs).

These include increasing the public float in listed companies to 35 per cent from 25 per cent, increasing the minimum statutory limit for FPI investment in a firm from 24 per cent to the sectoral foreign investment, and lowering government holding in listed public sector undertakings. Foreign brokerage Morgan Stanley says India’s ...