Shares of (India) have surged 10% to Rs 1,288 per share on the in intra-day trade after the company announced that it has signed an agreement with to jointly invest $90 million in Etechaces Marketing and Consulting, the parent of PolicyBazaar, for an 8.93% stake on a fully diluted basis.

The investment will be routed through its subsidiary Internet Services floated earlier this month.

“The Company has entered into an agreement with SVF India Holdings (Cayman) ('Soft Bank'), a wholly owned subsidiary of Vision Fund L.P., of which Group Corp. is a limited partner, whereby Soft Bank has agreed to invest an amount equivalent to about $ 45 million for 49.99% stake (on a fully diluted basis) in Internet Services ('Diphda'), a wholly owned-subsidiary of the Company, for the time being,” (India) said in a statement.

Thereby the company has also agreed to invest an amount equivalent to about $ 45 million in for 50.01% stake (on a fully diluted basis); and to jointly invest through Diphda, an amount equivalent to about $ 90 million in Etechaces Marketing & Consulting Pvt. Ltd. ('Etechaces') for 8.93% stake (on a fully diluted basis post completion of fund raise exercise with other investors), it added.

At 09:57 am; (India) was trading 6% higher at Rs 1,250 on the BSE, as compared to 0.11% rise in the S&P Sensex. A combined 217,344 shares changed hands on the counter on the and so far.