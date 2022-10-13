JUST IN
Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Maruti Suzuki among top buys for MFs in Sept
BofA Sec cuts Nifty target to 17,500 pts amid multiple headwinds
Multiple triggers to help Westlife Development maintain outperformance
Capital cost may rise as drivers of equities reverse: Report
Sebi rolls out framework for governing council of social stock exchange
Gold proves its mettle against Sensex, price rises 2.6% in CY22
Financials, IT, energy see highest FPI selloff in last fortnight of Sept
Sebi rejigs committee on commodity derivatives, panel to have 16 members
RITES surges 9% on order worth Rs 499 crore from Bangalore Metro Rail
Rama Steel issues warrants to Shankar Sharma; stock hits 10% upper circuit
You are here: Home » Markets » News
BofA Sec cuts Nifty target to 17,500 pts amid multiple headwinds
Sebi issues framework for dealing with suspension of rating agencies
Business Standard

Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Maruti Suzuki among top buys for MFs in Sept

Besides Maruti Suzuki, domestic funds added Hero Motocorp while they trimmed positions in Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland and TVS Motors

Topics
Kotak Mahindra Bank | Infosys  | Maruti Suzuki

BS Reporter 

technology, market, investment, funds, Mutual fund, MF, equity, money, returns, growth, loss
Abhilash Pagaria Head at Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research said the auto sector saw a lot of churn by MFs

Taking advantage of the weakness in the market, domestic mutual funds (MFs) pumped in Rs 18,600 crore into domestic stocks in September even foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) pulled out Rs 13,400 crore.

Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Maruti Suzuki were the top buys for MFs.

On the other hand, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel and ICICI Bank were the top-sells. Abhilash Pagaria, head at Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research, said the auto sector saw a lot of churn by MFs.

Chart

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Kotak Mahindra Bank

First Published: Thu, October 13 2022. 22:53 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.