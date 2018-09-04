JUST IN
Infosys turns ex-date for 1:1 bonus; stock hits new high

Infosys hit a new high of Rs 737, up 3% (adjusted to bonus issue) on the BSE after the shares of country's second largest IT services company turned ex-bonus in the ratio of 1:1.

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Shares of Infosys hit a new high of Rs 737, up 3% (adjusted to bonus issue) on the BSE. The stock of the country's second-largest information technology (IT) services company is trading ex-date for 1:1 bonus issue.

The board of directors of Infosys has fixed Wednesday, September 5, 2018, as the record date for the purpose of allotment of bonus shares/stock dividend.

Infosys’ board at its meeting held on July 13 had recommended a bonus issue of one equity share for every equity share held on the record date. The issue of bonus shares was to celebrate the 25th year of the Company’s public listing in India and to further increase the liquidity of its shares.

The stock has outperformed the market by surging 13% as compared to a 4.8% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. Thus far in the calendar year, it rallied 42% against 13% gain in the benchmark index.

At 09:53 am; Infosys was trading 2.6% higher at Rs 735 on the BSE. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.1% at 38,275 points. A combined 2.76 million equity shares changed hands on the counter on the BSE and NSE so far.
First Published: Tue, September 04 2018. 09:56 IST

