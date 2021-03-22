Intellect Design Arena zooms 69% so far in March on healthy revenue outlook

-
ALSO READ
Intellect Design Arena trades higher for 6th day; stock hits record peak
MRF stock on course to hit Rs 100,000-mark. Is it a good time to buy?
Nifty outlook & stock picks by Gaurav Garg: Buy HDFC, Datamatics Global
RailTel Corporation rises for third day; stock up 85% over issue price
Agri-related stks in focus; FACT, Madras Fertilizers hit 20% upper circuit
-
Shares of Intellect Design Arena surged 9 per cent to hit a new high of Rs 733.50 on the BSE in intra-day trade on Monday. The stock has rallied 69 per cent thus far in the month of March on expectations of a strong revenue outlook. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex has added 1.5 per cent during the same period.
At 09:52 am, the stock was quoting 2 per cent higher at Rs 688 as against a 0.06 per cent decline in the benchmark index. A combined around 750,000 equity shares had changed hands on the counter on the NSE and BSE so far.
On March 10, Intellect Global Transaction Banking (iGTB), the transaction banking specialist from Intellect Design Arena, was ranked number 1 in the world for Transaction Banking by IBS Intelligence. The Hanoi-headquartered Vietcombank announced that the firm has now deployed iGTB’s next-generation Digital Transaction Banking Enterprise Suite (DTB).
That apart, in a separate regulatory filing on March 8, the company announced the launch of Magic Aadhaar, an Al-powered comprehensive Aadhaar processing solution to identify, extract, validate and mask Aadhaar details. It hyper digitises the end-to-end processes using Aadhaar-based processing.
In the October-December quarter (Q3FY21), Intellect Design Arena registered healthy revenues. The company also won six large deals in the quarter indicating improving revenue visibility in coming quarters. In addition, the company has a healthy order backlog of Rs 1,203 crore, a strong deal funnel (around Rs 4,162 crore) and a digital-ready product portfolio that provides confidence in an improved revenue trajectory in coming years.
Healthy traction in IGCB (Intellect Global Consumer Banking) and iSEEC is expected to drive revenues going forward.
"This coupled with penetration in the US market, digital-ready product portfolio, healthy order book, huge addressable and underpenetrated market and improved annuity revenues are key long term drivers of revenues. In addition, improving cash flow and deleveraged balance sheet prompt us to be positive on the stock from a long-term perspective," ICICI Securities said in a stock update.
However, the recent run-up in stock price prompts us to downgrade the stock from BUY to HOLD with a revised target price of Rs 640, the brokerage noted, in a March 18 report.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU