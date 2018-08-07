Intellect Design zooms 20% on multi-million dollar deal with an Asian bank

Shares of is locked in the upper circuit of 20% at Rs 244 per share, also their 52-week high on the BSE, after the company announced a multi-million dollar deal with a leading bank in Asia with a strong foothold in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and China.

“The company has signed a significant multi-million dollar deal with leading bank in Asia market with a strong foothold in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and China to implement world's first Integrated Trade Finance and Supply Chain Finance (SCF) Platform,” said in a press release.

This partnership will help the bank to deliver on their commitment of building lasting relationship with their customers through products and exceptional digital customer experience, added.

is a specialist in applying true digital technologies and a global leader in financial technology across banking and insurance.

The trading volumes on the counter jumped more than nine-fold with a combined 4.34 million equity shares changed hands on the and till 02:31 pm. There were pending buy orders for 168,848 shares on both the exchanges.