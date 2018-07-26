InterGlobe Aviation down for seventh straight day; hits 52-week low

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation, operator of IndiGo, are trading lower for the seventh straight day, down 2% at Rs 1,002, in otherwise firm market.

The stock is quoting at its level, and has dipped 11% from Rs 1,122 on July 17 as media reports suggested that the company has grounded five A320 aircraft in Delhi. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex has moved up 1.1% during the period.

“As part of our normal maintenance schedule, a few have been taken out of service,” said in clarification of the report.

We are currently waiting for spare engines from Pratt and Whitney, for which the release process has already been initiated by them. These aircraft are expected to be back in service in the second half of August, 2018, the company said.

The stock of has slipped 34% from its 52-week high of Rs 1,520 touched on April 20, 2018 on the BSE in intra-day trade. The company had reported a sharp 73% decline in its net profit in March 2018 (Q4FY18) quarter, primarily because of increase in fuel prices, decline in yields and foreign exchange impact.

Meanwhile, the board of directors of is scheduled to meet on Monday, July 30, 2018, to consider the unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.