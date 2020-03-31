Investing in high dividend yield stocks can be rewarding amid market slump

Dividend yield remains one of the key parameters that investors consider while picking stocks during a downturn. In a bull market, when the Street sentiments are strong, investors typically give more weightage to capital appreciation through higher stock prices, but in a downturn dividend yield gains more importance. Investors look at dividend yield so as to ensure that certain amount of return on their investment remains assured, even if the stock prices remain subdued. High dividend yields also tend to provide a downside cushion for stock prices.

In the current scenario as uncertainties weigh and the indices have corrected, investors can look at higher dividend yield stocks.

Experts however feel that while dividend yield being offered is one parameter to be looked at, in current scenario this should be combined with outlook on earnings growth.

Cautions Amar Ambani, Research Head, YES Securities, "High dividend yield stocks need to be considered on a case by case basis as many may not be attractive investment bets."

There are stocks amongst public sector companies that are meeting the government directive on declaring dividend yield to the tune of 5 per cent of their net worth irrespective of profits they make. This is leading to depleted cash positions and also companies need to service debt too. Companies such as ONGC have seen their cash and cash equivalents decline to Rs 6,700 crore as on September 30, 2019, from Rs 24,700 crore at the end of 2016, while its net borrowings increased to about Rs 1 trillion from Rs 21,500 crore during the period

Experts say that one day the tap will run out of water declaring big dividends. Thus it is not necessary that dividend yield and growth outlook go together.

Binod Modi at Reliance Securities says that while there are stocks like Coal India and many more that offer good dividend yield, investors in this market need to look at valuations of the stock too and some may see downside even from these levels looking at the uncertainties.

Meanwhile, experts also say that one can pick stocks that have corrected significantly and can give strong gains.

Rusmik Oza Head of research – PCG at Kotak Securities says that investors should look at a combination of parameters. The valuations, earnings growth expectations and upside potential should be considered along with dividend yield to pick stocks.

There are stocks that are likely to be less impacted by covid-19 led disruption but have seen significant decline. Even as power demand has fallen in recent times, stocks like NTPC, Power Grid that have assured revenues from regulated businesses, offer strong dividend yield too. Even companies as Bharat Electronics (dependent on defence business) and Cochin Shipyard remain well placed in terms of upside and offer good dividend yields too.

Likewise, companies as Hindustan Petroleum, Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil, and gas utilities such as Mahanagar Gas and Petronet LNG also meet parameters on growth as well as have good upside from current levels says Oza who however feels that investors' portfolio should include private sector companies too along with public sectors.

His picks include Federal Bank, Tata Chemicals, ITC, Infosys, HCL Tech, Vedanta, Castrol and Embassy Office Parks REIT in the private sector. These companies offer strong dividend yield and have good upside potential too.