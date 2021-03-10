Investors dump $2 bn worth of India stock, bond funds after Union Budget

-
ALSO READ
Investor charter may not have a monetary compensation mechanism
Budget: Govt proposes to launch unified securities market code, says FM
Budget 2021 aims to reset economy with honesty in numbers, without doles
Budget 2021 is fiscally stimulating, but more on expenditure side
Union Budget 2021: Nirmala Sitharaman reaches Ministry of Finance
-
Investors withdrew 172.2 billion rupees ($2.5 billion) from Indian stock and company debt mutual funds in February as concerns mount about the sustainability of returns.
Corporate bonds saw the biggest outflow in about two years after the government last month announced a bigger-than-expected borrowing plan in its budget, triggering a spike in yields. Equity indexes, which benefit from a stimulus, surged to a fresh record, prompting local investors to book profits.
“The period of unusual returns is getting over,” said Vidya Bala, co-founder at Chennai-based research firm Primeinvestor.in.
“Also, many investors could be waiting it out till the interest rate environment settles.”
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU