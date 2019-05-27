SBI, Oriental Bank and Allahabad Bank: Should you buy PSU bank stocks?

A landslide victory to the incumbent Narendra Modi-led BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections boosted investor sentiment in a big way last week that saw benchmark indices S&P BSE Sensex and Nifty50 rallying nearly 4 per cent. Sectorally, banks led the rally with the Nifty Bank index surging over 1,760 points or 6 per cent.

Nifty PSU Bank index rallied around 13 per cent during the period. So, are PSU bank stocks a good buy? Here's a look at what the technical chart indicates for PSU bank index and its key components - NIFTY PSU BANKS: Weekly chart suggests if ...