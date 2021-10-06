Investors richer by over Rs 5.17 trillion in two days of market rally

Investors have gained over Rs 5.17 trillion in two days of equity rally, with the of BSE-listed companies surging to an all-time high on Tuesday.

Rising for the second straight session, the 30-share jumped 445.56 points or 0.75 per cent to close at 59,744.88 on Tuesday. The BSE benchmark had jumped 533.74 points or 0.91 per cent on Monday.

On similar lines, the broader Nifty50 surged 131.05 points or 0.74 per cent to close at 17,822.30 on Tuesday. Following the two-day rally, the of BSE-listed companies jumped by Rs 5,17,836.87 crore to reach its lifetime high of Rs 2,64,78,332.22 crore at close of trade on Tuesday.

“Indian equities opened with negative bias but regained its momentum in the second half to edge higher as broad based buying was seen in market ahead of September quarter earnings,” said Siddhartha Khemka, head-retail research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

IndusInd Bank emerged as the biggest gainer among the 30-share companies pack, jumping 4.60 per cent, followed by Bharti Airtel, RIL, HCL Tech and Titan. In contrast, Sun Pharma, PowerGrid, ITC and UltraTech Cement were among the laggards.





(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)