IPO activity sees a slump in FY19; fund raising via IPOs down 82%

The initial public offering (IPO) market witnessed a huge slump in 2018-19 (FY19). Fund raised by way of IPOs were down 82 per cent year-on-year to Rs 14,674 crore. The number of issues that hit the market in FY19 were just 14—lowest since FY15—compared to 45 last year. The slump in primary market activity comes even as the benchmark indices gained the most in four years at 17 per cent in FY19.

Market players said spike in volatility, particularly in the broader market, took a toll on the primary market activity. Typically, companies that come out with IPOs belong to the mid-cap and small-cap universe. The Nifty Midcap 100 index fell 4.4 per cent in FY19, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 ended with 16 per cent losses. This despite a sharp recovery in stock prices the past two months. At one point during the year, both the broader market indices had slipped into bear market territory having come off by more than 20 per cent each.

Last financial year, was a record year for primary market activity with a record Rs 81,553 crore getting mobilized through IPOs. While the returns for the benchmark indices in FY18 were lower than the current financial year, the market upmove was broad-based and far less volatile.

“Primary market does well when the secondary market is less volatile. Last fiscal was one such year. This year, however, the surge in volatility due to both global and domestic factors, made deal-making difficult,” said an investment banker.

In FY19, nine companies, collectively looking to raise Rs 6,495 crore, were not able to launch their IPOs despite having all the approvals in place.

The fund raising outlook for 2019-20 hinges on the election results, says Prime Database, an IPO tracking firm.

“If the elections throw up a fractured mandate, many more companies are likely to allow their approval to lapse. On the other hand, if a stable government comes into power, there will be a flurry of IPOs,” said o Pranav Haldea, managing director, Prime Database.

Currently, there are 64 companies with regulatory approval for IPOs worth a cumulative Rs 63,000 crore, according to Prime Database.



Another eight companies, looking to raise Rs 7,600 crore, have filed their offer document with market regulator Sebi and are awaiting its nod.

“This pipeline can vanish quickly in case markets are volatile,” said Haldea.

The secondary market has seen a sharp 10 per cent rebound from its 2019 lows touched on February 19. The surge has come on the back of foreign inflows worth nearly Rs 50,000 crore. The huge liquidity has given a boost to share sales at listed companies. Since February, over Rs 20,000 crore worth of share sales have taken place by way of block deals, offer for sale (OFS) and qualified institutional placements (QIPs).

Experts say if foreign flows continue at current pace, it will be a big boost to the primary market fortunes.