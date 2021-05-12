$140.3 billion raised globally via 670 offers in 2021; highest in 20 yrs

The global primary market is on fire with 670 initial public offers (IPOs) of companies raising a collective $140.3 billion thus far in calendar year 2021 (CY21) till May 10, suggests a latest report by Refinitiv – a global provider of financial market data and infrastructure. This is nearly four times the amount raised during the corresponding period in CY20.

In terms of exchanges, the BSE occupies 13th spot in global rankings and has seen 26 thus far in CY21 with $2731.7 million being raised, Refinitiv data show. In comparison, 11 had hit the Street back home during the corresponding period in CY20 with $1,172.9 million being raised, the report said.

At 670, the number of issues / in the first five months of CY21 is the highest in two decades. Back in calendar year 2000, 667 IPOs hit the Street globally and raised $82.3 billion in corresponding period. However, the money raised in thus far CY21 is second to the $91.8 billion raised via 503 IPOs in 2007, Refinitiv data show.

The IPO boom is happening alongside a flurry of special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) listings, which have raised an additional $97.6 billion thus far in CY21, the Refinitiv report suggests.





In terms of popularity, remains the most sought after destination for IPOs by both proceeds and by number of deals, followed by New York, Hong Kong, London and Shanghai. Almost one in every five IPOs thus far during CY21, according to the report, has been in the technology sector, with these new listings accounting for 27 per cent of total proceeds raised this year.

“A record $33.9 billion has been raised on so far during 2021, more than five times the proceeds raised during the same period last year and the highest year-to-date total since our records began in 1970. A total of 105 new listings have been recorded so far during 2021, a 300% increase in the number of listings from this time last year and a number last exceeded 21 years ago during the dot-com boom,” the Refinitiv report said.



Given the Indian government’s ambitious divestment agenda of Rs 1.75 trillion, which includes stake sale plans in the country’s largest life insurer – Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) – most analysts expect a blockbuster year for the Indian primary market.

"This could be another major year for equity raising through IPOs. We continue to see a substantial pipeline of transactions that are at various stages of execution. As India’s economic growth accelerates, we shall witness a large number of high quality promoters tapping the capital markets," says R Venkataraman, chairman, IIFL Securities.

However, the uncertain market conditions can push the bulk of the IPO / primary market activity to the second half of this fiscal, including part offloading of stake by the government in select enterprises, analysts say.

“Promoters and retail investors are likely to remain in a wait-and-watch mode till the Covid infection rate comes down and the stock stabilise. This can push the IPO activity to the latter part of the year. Besides attractive pricing, a stable market is necessary for the IPOs to succeed,” explains G Chokkalingam, founder and chief investment officer at Equinomics Research.