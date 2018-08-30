IPO market comes to a temporary standstill as firms rush to update numbers

The initial public offering (IPO) market has come to temporary a standstill despite improvement in market liquidity and buoyancy in equities. Investment banking sources said a rule pertaining to disclosure of quarterly numbers has put several IPOs on hold.

According to the regulatory framework, a company cannot launch an IPO if the quarterly results disclosed in the offer document are more than two-quarters old. Sources said most companies that are sitting on regulatory approvals had filed their offer document with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) based on their ...