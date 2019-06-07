Iron ore production peaks to 10-year high in FY19, exports nosedive 33%

The country's production rose to a decade high of 220 million tonnes (MT) in FY19, growing 9.5 per cent year-on-year from 201 MT in FY18.

Analysts are betting on ore output continuing its growth momentum in this financial year too. Their positive sentiment springs from looking to accelerate extraction from their mines headed for expiry by March 31, 2020.

"We believe production (of iron ore) is likely to go up this fiscal between five and eight per cent. whose lease validity ceases by March 31, 2020 will be looking to ramp up output. On the imports side, we expect moderation during FY20. Exports, on the contrary, should go up for pellets", said Vahishta M Unwalla, Research Analyst – Iron ore, CARE Ratings.

are scrambling to maximise output and produce up to the limits approved under environment clearance. According to a report compiled by a committee of the Union mines ministry, 334 merchant or non-captive mining leases are due to lapse by March 31, 2020. Of this, only 49 mines are operative - 33 of them are working mines in Odisha, boasting of an annual production capacity of 55 MT. Merchant miners going on an accelerated spree reflected in FY18 as well. The phenomenon was strikingly noticed in Odisha, the state which produced 118 MT of iron ore and despatched even higher at 140 MT.





ALSO READ: Diversification of iron ore distribution can end conflict: Rating agencies

“During this financial year, is likely to register eight per cent growth. We anticipate a production surge from the merchant miners whose mines would no longer be valid after this fiscal year end. Moreover, merchant miners will have the latitude to despatch ore even six months after the lease tenure expires”, said a source at Pellet Manufacturers Association of India (PMAI).

Indian are also set to profit from global tailwinds. A study by CARE Ratings illustrates that the spike in global seaborne iron ore prices will shore up the country's

“Recent iron ore supply disruptions due to Vale’s dam collapse have created a shortage of 60-70 mt globally. With elevated global prices, demand for domestically produced iron ore is expected to rise. This shall keep domestic prices elevated during the year”, the report noted.



ALSO READ: Record international iron ore prices spur lower grade exports from India

As demand for of Indian origin vaults in international markets, this will lead to enhanced production back home. “Domestic production of pellets is expected to ramp up with an increase in demand in domestic market as well as international markets, especially China. Quantity of exports shall vary depending on the premium offered in the international market to Indian pellet manufacturers”, the report from CARE Ratings adds.

Besides pellets, the demand for low grade iron ore fines has also shot up with the hardening of prices. Benchmark prices of 62 Fe grade iron have tumbled below $100 per tonne after hitting multi-year highs. Even the prices of baser grade iron ore (Fe content less than 58 per cent) had swollen to $85 per tonne, prompting high volume of shipments from India. China's steel mills have shown proclivity to buy Indian pellets as well as low grade iron ore after mine disruptions in Brazil and Australia spooked supplies.

Exports are seen reviving on the back of a firm Chinese demand, reversing a lacklustre trend for the past two years in succession. FY18 saw exports tumbling 21 per cent. In FY19, took a deeper dive, nosediving 33 per cent to 16.2 mt.