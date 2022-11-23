JUST IN
HUDCO hits 52-week high on stable outlook; stock up 40% so far in November
Is the bottom near for Nykaa shares? Here's what charts say
Fertilizer shares in focus: RCF, GNFC, GSFC, NFL, Chambal surge up to 12%
Is the Indian stock market losing steam?
Nykaa dips 3% a day after CFO Arvind Agarwal quits; stock nears record low
Inox Green Energy makes dismal debut; lists at 8% discount over issue price
NTPC, Tata Motors: Analysts bet on renewable energy stocks for long-haul
MARKET LIVE: Sensex up 100 pts, Nifty holds 18,250; fertiliser stocks rally
Stocks to Watch: Nykaa, Vedanta, Adani Enterprises, Inox Green, Siemens
Sebi penalises entity, directors for violating regulatory norms
You are here: Home » Markets » News
Fertilizer shares in focus: RCF, GNFC, GSFC, NFL, Chambal surge up to 12%
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Is the bottom near for Nykaa shares? Here's what charts say

Shares of Nykaa have managed to hold ground above its all-time low despite multiple bouts of selling pressure from pre-IPO investors, thus raising hope for the bulls at the counter

Topics
Nykaa | PE investors | Market trends

Avdhut Bagkar  |  Mumbai 

Nykaa, beauty care products

FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the parent company of Nykaa, has been in the limelight amid negative news flow. On Tuesday, private equity fund Lighthouse India offloaded stake in the company via block deals for the third time this month. Later in the day, the company informed exchanges that its chief financial officer (CFO) had resigned.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Nykaa

First Published: Wed, November 23 2022. 12:17 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.