Is it a good idea to bet on mid, smallcaps ahead of Election 2019 outcome?

Uncertainty and the possibility of a sharp fall in the makets has gripped traders and investors over the past few weeks. While the sentiment at the global level has been dented given the US - China trade war fears, back home the mood has been impacted as the election outcome day (May 23) draws closer.

While most analysts expect the Narendra Modi - led National Democratic Alliance to win, they expect the overall tally to be less as compared to the initial projections when the elections kick started. Building on its strong performance in March 2019, Nifty registered a marginal ...