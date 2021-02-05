ITC hits new 52-week high, up 18% in 5 days; board to mull interim dividend

-
ALSO READ
ITC hits over 11-month high in muted market; stock up 10% in a week
ITC gains 2.5% as Credit Suisse, Jefferies see up to 31% upside in stock
ITC dips 3% on profit booking as govt drafts law to raise legal smoking age
Sun Pharma gains 6% on good Q3 results, Rs 5.50 per share interim dividend
Cosmo Films surges 7% on strong Q3 results, Rs 25/share interim dividend
-
Shares of ITC extended their rally to the fifth straight day on Friday as the stock jumped 4 per cent to hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 239 on the BSE in intra-day trade. The stock has surged 18 per cent in the past five trading days as there was no material announcement in the Budget that would significantly impact any of the consumer stocks. ITC had hit an intra-day high of Rs 239.25 on previous year Budget day, February 1, 2020.
Meanwhile, ITC today informed stock exchanges that the board of directors of the company will also consider a declaration of interim dividend for the financial year 2020-21 (FY21) in the forthcoming meeting. The company is scheduled to announce its October-December quarter (Q3FY21) results on Thursday, February 11, 2021.
Given the encouraging pace of recovery in the economy, the outlook for the consumer sector is immensely optimistic. The lack of additional GST or cess on cigarettes is seen as a minor positives for ITC, according to analysts.
“No tax or duty increases on cigarettes is relief for cigarette companies. We have seen stable taxation on tobacco post GST implementation in the last three years with only one year tax increase (only in 2020 Budget),” ICICI Securities said in Union Budget review 2021-22.
“During the GST regime, after about 40 GST meetings, there has been no change in the tax rates for cigarettes. For ITC’s FMCG business, Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) margin expansion is on track, and we forecast ITC would achieve and sustain a double-digit EBITDA margin over the next few quarters. The cigarette opportunity in India remains attractive given low per capita consumption,” analysts at Edelweiss Securities said in a stock update.
ITC saw strong growth during the July-September quarter (Q2FY21) within 75 per cent of its FMCG portfolio comprising foods, healthcare and hygiene (up 25 per cent YoY). The growth was supported by 70 plus new launches made by the company during 1HFY21, primarily in the hygiene category. The company also made several new launches within its food portfolio to capitalise on the increased demand for packaged food during the lockdown.
Despite steep taxation and price hikes, ITC has maintained its leadership in cigarettes. The company is driving volumes through innovative launches. It has also focused on improving operational efficiency, and it is ramping up its capsule manufacturing capabilities, HDFC Securities said in FMCG sector update.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU