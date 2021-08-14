Ixigo IPO: Le Travenues Technology files Rs 1,600-cr IPO papers with Sebi

-
-
Le Travenues Technology, which operates travel platform Ixigo, has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise Rs 1,600 crore through an initial share sale. The IPO comprises fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 750 crore and an offer of sale of equity shares to the tune of Rs 850 crore by existing shareholders, according to the red herring prospectus.
As a part of the OFS, Saif Partners India IV will offload shares worth Rs 550 crore, Micromax Informatics will sell shares for Rs 200 crore, and Aloke Bajpai and Rajnish Kumar will divest stakes worth Rs 50 crore each. Proceeds of the fresh issue will be used to fund the company's organic and inorganic growth initiatives and for general corporate purposes.
Launched in 2007 by Aloke Bajpai, Ixigo is focused on empowering travellers to plan, book and manage their travels by leveraging AI and data science-led innovations. The Gurugram-headquartered company has a user base of over 250 million.
