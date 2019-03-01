Jet Airways, Bharti Airtel and auto stocks may hog the limelight today

At 08:33 am, Nifty futures on Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 16 points or 0.15 per cent lower at 10,854, indicating a flat to negative opening for the Nifty50 index back home.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus today -

Jet Airways: According to news reports, Jet Airways’ founder Naresh Goyal has agreed to step down as chairman of the airline’s board.

Bharti Airtel: The company on Thursday said its board of directors approved a fundraising plan of up to Rs 32,000 crore through a mix of rights issue and bond.

Vodafone Idea: The Cabinet Thursday cleared an FDI proposal of telecom operator Vodafone Idea Ltd ahead of its proposed up to Rs 25,000 crore rights issue.

Motherson Sumi: The company said it will acquire Bombardier's UK rolling stock electrical component and systems business in a transaction valued at 10.87 million pounds (over Rs 100 crore).

Auto stocks: Shares of auto companies may hog the limelight today as the companies will start releasing their sales figure for February.

Aviation stocks: Shares of airlines will be in focus today as news reports suggest jet fuel prices have been increased by 8.2 per cent to Rs 62,795/kl in Delhi.

Infosys: The firm imposed a penalty of Rs 9.5 lakh on its lead independent director, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, for inadvertently selling 1,600 shares of the company during open trading window period without prior permission to execute such a trade.

Sugar stocks: The government Thursday announced a soft loan of up to Rs 10,540 crore to the sugar industry to help mills clear mounting arrears to cane growers, a move that would cost exchequer up to Rs 1,054 crore as interest subsidy.