Jet Airways hits 5% upper circuit for 5th straight day; up 27% in one week

Shares of Jet Airways (India) were locked in the upper circuit for fifth straight day, up 5 per cent at Rs 36.45 on the BSE on Wednesday on hopes for the revival. In the past week, the stock has gained 27 per cent, as compared to a 1 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.

Till 11:44 am, a combined around 95,000 shares had changed hands and there were pending buy orders for 125,000 shares on the BSE and NSE, the exchange data shows.

According to a Business Standard report, eighteen months after it was grounded, Jet Airways is all set for a comeback. Lenders to Jet have begun voting to choose its new owner. So far, two banks have voted on the resolution plans and the process is expected to continue till October 16. Kalrock Capital-Murari Lal Jalan combine has emerged as the frontrunner. A consortium of Imperial Capital and FSTC is the other bidder. CLICK HERE TO READ FULL REPORT



There was media report that a consortium consisting of Kalrock Capital and Murari Lal Jalan has been chosen as the successful resolution applicant by the committee of creditors in the corporate insolvency resolution process of the company. However, Jet Airways clarified in a stock exchange filing on October 8 that a consortium had not won a round of bidding for the bankrupt carrier.