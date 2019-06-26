Jet Airways, Reliance Power: 34 stocks will exit F&O segment from June 28

-
ALSO READ
F&O cues: Positive rollover may help Nifty cross 11,600 comfortably
Chart Check: 87 stocks in Nifty F&O segment are still trading below 200-DMA
GDP data, F&O expiry among top factors that will guide market this week
All you need to know about F&O margins and how to calculate it
Sensex, Nifty snap three-day record closing run ahead of F&O expiry
-
National Stock Exchange (NSE) had announced expulsion of 34 stocks from the derivatives or futures and options (F&O) segment in April. Some of the notable counters that have been expelled include Jet Airways, Reliance Power, BEML, CEAT, Syndicate Bank, IDFC, Allahabad Bank and Ajanta Pharma.
The move follows tightening of section criteria for stocks in the derivatives segment by market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in 2018.
The stock exchange said the existing unexpired contracts for the securities for the month of April, May and June will be available for trading. However, no contracts will be available for trading in these scrips from June 28.
From an investor's perspective, once the stock enters the derivative segment, it is seen as positive move. Mostly, such stocks exhibit a positive trend as more trades enter the system and only a margin payment is made.
Here's a full list of the companies that have been banned from the F&O market, effective June 28
|Ajanta Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|Allahabad Bank
|BEML Ltd.
|Can Fin Homes Ltd.
|Ceat Ltd.
|CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd.
|Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd.
|DCB Bank Ltd.
|Godfrey Phillips India Ltd.
|Godrej Industries Ltd.
|Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd.
|IDFC Ltd.
|IFCI Ltd.
|India Cements Ltd.
|Indian Bank
|Infibeam Avenues Ltd.
|IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd.
|Jet Airways (India) Ltd.
|Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd.
|Kaveri Seed Company Ltd.
|Karnataka Bank Ltd.
|Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals Ltd.
|NHPC Ltd.
|Oriental Bank of Commerce
|PC Jeweller Ltd.
|Repco Home Finance Ltd.
|Reliance Power Ltd.
|South Indian Bank Ltd.
|Suzlon Energy Ltd.
|Syndicate Bank
|Tata Communications Ltd.
|TV18 Broadcast Ltd.
|V-Guard Industries Ltd.
|Wockhardt Ltd.
On the flip side, when a stock moves out of derivative segment, it is sentimentally negative. Around the F&O expiry, there can be a recovery in such stocks as derivative positions start to square off. Out of the 34 stocks that will exit this segment on June 28, 11 stocks have gained ground since Tuesday as we got closer the expiry of June F&O contracts due Thursday.
|Stocks
|Current Price
|1-day change (%)
|Allahabad Bank
|44.5
|9.07
|BEML Ltd.
|895
|8.66
|Ceat Ltd.
|945
|4.74
|DCB Bank Ltd.
|240
|4.51
|IFCI Ltd.
|10.5
|32.08
|India Cements Ltd.
|108
|13.21
|Oriental Bank of Commerce
|96.1
|4.68
|Suzlon Energy Ltd.
|5.85
|18.18
|Syndicate Bank
|40.2
|10.14
|V-Guard Industries Ltd.
|249
|4.97
|Wockhardt Ltd.
|390
|5.41
|Data source: Spider Software
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU