Jet Airways, TCS, Wipro, Cox & Kings Fin Service top stocks to track today

At 08:48 am, futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 9.50 points or 0.08 per cent lower at 11,642. Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus today -

to be listed on bourses today:

Jet Airways: Delaying the stake sale process, lenders to the airline have extended the deadline for submission of expressions of interest (EoIs) by two days to April 12.

Voda Idea, Bharti Airtel: Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio have paid the government over Rs 10,000 crore in spectrum dues slated for April 10.

joins hands with Google cloud to build industry-specific cloud solutions.

to consider share buyback on April 16.

Tanla Solutions completes the acquisition of Karix Mobile.

Kansai Nerolac Paints completes the acquistion of Perma Construction Aids Pvt. Ltd.

Welspun Corp receives additional pipe orders of 180KMT on a global basis.

Wockhardt gets US FDA nod for Decitabine injection

Dish TV: According to a report by The Economic Times, Singapore Telecommunications, Bharti Airtel and Warburg Pincus are in talks to buy around 61 per cent stake of Zee founder Subhash Chandra’s family in Dish TV.

Bharti Airtel: Telecom operator Bharti Airtel will have European vendors Nokia and Ericsson to handle its 4G voice call service across India, reports said. Moreover, it has fixed 24 April as the 'record date' to determine shareholders eligible to apply for the equity shares in the upcoming Rs 25,000 crore rights issue.