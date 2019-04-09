Jet Airways, Voltas, Panacea Biotec, Sun Pharma among top stocks to track

At 08:37 am, the on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 6.50 points or 0.06 per cent higher at 11,689.50, indicating a flat start for the Nifty50 index back home.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus today -

Jet Airways: Abu-Dhabi based Etihad Airways, TPG Capital, and NIIF are likely to bid for Jet Airways, according to a Business Standard report. Potential bidders have time only till Wednesday evening to submit their expressions of interest (EoIs).

Asian Paints: As per reports, an explosion took place on the premises of the unit at Pudi, about 50 km from Vishakhapatnam. Besides, reports suggest CLSA has downgraded the stock to sell with the target price of Rs 1,400.

Voltas: The room air conditioning and engineering brand, and Shima Seiki Mfg. (Shima), a leading Japanese textile machines manufacturer have entered into a distribution agreement for sales and marketing of Shima's products in India.

Majesco: The company's US arm has appointed Wayne Locke as new CFO.

Bharti Airtel: SEBI has approved the company's Rs 25,000-crore fund-raising plan.

Fortis Healthcare: Fortis Healthcare has started looking for buyers to purchase its 27.8 per cent stake in Singapore-based arm RHT Health Trust, according to a report. Also, Girish Gupta has stepped down as CFO with immediate effect, and Vivek Kumar Goyal has been appointed as the replacement.

Coffee Day Enterprises: Coffee Day Enterprises has said Japan-based Impact HD Inc will acquire 49 per cent stake in Coffee Day Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd (CDCSPL) for $15 million, as per a PTI report.

Sun Pharma: The company's wholly-owned subsidiary Distributors Ltd (SPDL) will commence distributing its formulation products in India from this month in a phased manner.

Panacea Biotec: India Resurgence Fund, promoted by Piramal Enterprises and Bain Capital Credit, along with its associates on Monday announced an investment of up to Rs 992 crore in drug firm

DLF: The Singaporean government sold 3.8 per cent stake in the company worth Rs 1,300 crores.

Q4 results announcement: Bajaj Consumer Care, Simplex Projects.





Delta Corp: The company's Q4 net profit grew 25.2 per cent to Rs 56.7 crore while revenues stood at Rs 204.3 crore, up 19 per cent.