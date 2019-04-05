Jet Airways, Zee Entertainment and Titan among top stocks to track today

At 08:35 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 13 points or 0.11 per cent higher at 11,722, indicating a flat to a positive start for the domestic stocks.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus today -

Jet Airways: The lenders have decided to ask for expressions of interest (EoIs) for a stake sale on April 6. They have set April 9 as the deadline for receiving EoIs, giving investors three days to respond.

Zee Entertainment: Billionaires Mukesh Ambani and Sunil Bharti Mittal are considering competing bids for a stake in Zee, the troubled television network, according to reports.

Titan: Company sales grew in FY19 by around 21 per cent and jewellery division grew 22 per cent and Eyewear 23 per cent in FY19.

Godrej Properties: The company has added a new residential project in Navi Mumbai. It has also increased its stake in Wonder Space Properties Private Limited from 25.1 per cent to 96.03 per cent.

Cipla: Cipla Thursday said it has received an establishment inspection report (EIR) from the US health regulator after inspection of its Goa facility.

Amara Raja Batteries: Gallas will buy a 2 percent stake from Johnson Controls in Amara Raja Batteries, increasing shareholding to 28 percent.

VST Tillers Tractors: Power tiller March sales slumped 32 per cent at 3,826 units. Tractors sales were down 45 per cent at 989 units.

Mercator: CARE Ratings has revised ratings for long term facilities and short term banking facilities to ‘D’.

VIP: Fire at company's warehouse in Uttar Pradesh

Hind Copper: Copper ore produciton up 12% YoY in FY19