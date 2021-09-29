Jewellers sell Rs 100 gold online in the festive season warm-up

-
ALSO READ
Kalyan Jewellers profit after tax jumps 54% to Rs 73.87 cr in Mar quarter
Akshaya Tritiya begins on sombre note; jewellers expect 10-15% sales
Kalyan Jewellers reports revenue growth of 60% in Q4 FY'21 for India ops
Gold price today at Rs 46,810 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 69,300 a kg
Kalyan Jewellers Q1 consolidated loss narrows to Rs 51 crore
-
Jewellers in India have started selling gold for a little over $1 (~100) online after the pandemic upended sales, forcing them to reassess traditional ways of doing business.
Sales crashed last year in the second-biggest consumer after a nationwide lockdown shuttered stores across India.
But it also led to a bump in India’s nascent market for online gold sales. That’s pushed jewelers such as Tata Group's Tanishq, Kalyan Jewellers India, PC Jeweller and Senco Gold and Diamonds to launch offers to sell gold for as little as 100 rupees ($1.35) either directly on their websites or through tie-ups with digital gold platforms. Consumers can take delivery once they have invested enough for at least 1 gram of gold.
Digital gold sales aren’t new to India, with mobile wallets and platforms like Augmont Gold For All, and World Gold Council-backed SafeGold offering the product. Jewellers had so far shied away from selling such products online, restricting them to their stores as the bulk of purchases are still made in person.
“Covid, obviously, has changed the mindset of a lot of jewellers and they have also been proactive in selling jewellery online. So this is just the extension of the whole mindset,” said Ketan Kothari, director at Augmont Gold, which has more than 4,000 jewellers as partners.
The jewellers have launched the offers just as the festive season begins, when gold demand peaks. Digital purchases are rising as more Indians warm up to buying via the internet.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU