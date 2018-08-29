JSW Steel to replace pharma firm Lupin in Nifty 50 from September 28

Indices, index provider for (NSE), has included in the benchmark index. According to a press release on Tuesday, the steelmaker will replace pharma firm in the benchmark Nifty, with effect from September 28.

The inclusion of is expected to boost the steelmaker’s stock, given that several exchange-traded funds (ETFs) track the index. Shares of have already climbed 40 per cent in 2018 so far.

On the other hand, analysts don’t expect any sharp sell-off in due to its exclusion from the index, as the pharma company’s weightage in the index is a paltry 0.4 per cent. After Lupin’s exit, the Nifty50 index still has three pharma companies — Cipla, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and — who together hold weight of around 2.5 per cent.

In other changes, the newly listed Bandhan Bank, along with HDFC Standard Life, and Biocon, have all been included in the Next50 index. State-owned lender PNB, Emami, and Rural Electrification Corporation, have been excluded from Next50 index.