Jubilant Ingrevia rises 5% as Rakesh Jhunjhunwala raises stake in firm

-
ALSO READ
Stocks to watch: Maruti Suzuki, bank stocks, Jubilant Ingrevia, BPCL, BEML
Rekha Jhunjhunwala ups stake in Tata firm stock amid 5x gain since March
VA Tech Wabag soars 7% on allotment of 5 mn shares to Rekha Jhunjhunwala
This Jhunjhunwala-owned stock can rally another 21%: Analysts
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala rejigs portfolio in Q2; ups stake in Lupin, Tata Motors
-
Shares of Jubilant Ingrevia were locked in 5 per cent upper circuit limit at Rs 299 on the BSE, also its fresh 52-week high, in Tuesday's intra-day session after ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala said that persons acting in his concert purchased an additional 3,04,009 equity shares in the company on March 19.
The persons acting in concert include Rekha Jhunjhunwala, Sushiladevi Gupta, Rare Enterprises and Rare Share & Stocks.
On February 15, Jhunjhunwala and persons acting his concert had been allotted 96,29,800 equity shares of Jubilant Ingrevia consequent to the composite scheme of arrangement of Jubilant Pharmova (formerly known as Jubilant Life Sciences). This had resulted in their total shareholding in the firm at 6.0458 per cent.
With the purchase of an additional stake in the firm on March 19, the total shareholding now stands at 6.2367 per cent, according to the exchange filing. READ HERE
The shares of the firm were listed on the bourses on March 19 in the list of T Group of Securities.
The company is the demerged pharma and life sciences business of Jubilant Lifesciences. The stock was listed on the bourses today at Rs 258.35 per share. Jubilant Lifesciences demerged Jubilant Ingrevia this year and later renamed itself Jubilant Pharmova.
Jubilant Ingrevia is a global integrated life science products and innovative solutions provider serving, pharmaceutical, nutrition, agrochemical, consumer and industrial customers. It offers a broad portfolio of high-quality ingredients that find application in a wide range of industries. Jubilant Ingrevia's portfolio also extends to custom research and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and agrochemical customers on an exclusive basis.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU