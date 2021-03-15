Kalyan Jewellers IPO opens Tuesday: A good long-term bet, say analysts

The Rs 1,175 crore initial public offering (IPO) of India (KJIL) will open on Tuesday with a price band of Rs 86-87 per share. The IPO comprises issuance of fresh equity aggregating up to Rs 800 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) worth Rs 375 crore.

One of India's largest jewellery companies, the company’s key business activities includes design, manufacture, and sell a variety of gold, studded and other jewellery products for various occasions.

The company’s performance was impacted significantly during fiscal 2018-19 (FY19) and in the nine months of the current fiscal (9MFY21) due to natural calamities in the South India and Covid-19 pandemic, respectively. However, most analysts believe that brand recall and strong pan India presence makes a long-term bet, with profitability and balance sheet projected to improve, going ahead.

Here’s what leading brokerages have rated the issue.

Angel Broking -- Subscribe

In terms of valuations, the pre-issue trailing twelve-month enterprise value (TTM EV) / sales works out to 1.4 (at the upper end of the issue price band), which is low compared to Titan Company (trading at 7.7x). However, Titan Company has a better financial track record compared to KJIL. Going forward, we believe KJIL would perform better on the back of a strong brand and number of stores in India & internationally. Thus, we recommend a subscribe rating on the issue.

Geojit Financial Services -- Subscribe

At the upper price band of Rs 87, the pricing is on the higher side, but on a long-term basis, KJIL is available at one-year forward estimated price-to-earnings (P/E) of 25x (on FY23E basis). Given forecasted improvement in profitability and balance sheet, India’s appetite for gold, strong pan India presence, brand recall and diversified product offering, we assign a “Subscribe” rating on a long-term basis.

Reliance Securities -- Subscribe

The IPO is valued at 58.4x of FY20 earnings per share (EPS), which looks to be reasonably priced. We believe the organised players in the jewellery segment should get healthy traction in the coming years due to increased preference for branded jewellery. Further, KJIL’s focus on increasing revenue contribution from high-margin studded jewellery is expected to improve its overall margin. This, along with continued addition of new showrooms is expected to ensure a sustainable growth for the company in the long-run.

ICICI Securities -- Unrated

The company has witnessed an improvement in gross margins from 16 per cent in FY18 to 18 per cent in 9MFY21 owing to enhanced share of studded ratio. It has faced headwinds in the past couple of years. As on FY20, it reported revenue and net profit worth Rs 10,101 crore and Rs 142 crore, respectively. At Rs 87, the stock is available at 0.9x FY20 market cap/sales and 63x FY20 EPS.