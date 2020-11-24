Karvy declared a defaulter by NSE for misuse of clients' securities

Karvy has been declared a ‘defaulter’ by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The move would pave the way for clients of the beleaguered broking firm to make claims with the exchange to recover their dues. Once a trading member is declared a defaulter, a stock exchange can pay its clients from the investor protection fund (IPF) kitty.

The Hyderabad-based firm is alleged to have misused the securities belonging to its clients. The total default is said to be in excess of Rs 3,000 crore which makes it the largest default by a broker. However, last week, NSE settled funds and securities worth Rs 2,300 crore belonging to 235,000 clients.

Sources said the current shortfall is between Rs 400 crore and Rs 800 crore. “There is a dispute between banks and Karvy over securities pledged. If the court rules in favour of Karvy, the extent of default could be about Rs 400 crore,” said a person with the knowledge of the development.

About 90,000 clients of Karvy are yet to get their dues. Of them, about 7,000 have come forward to claim about Rs 230 crore, according to sources.





The NSE is expected to put out an advertisement appealing to clients of Karvy to make claims, if any. The exchange can pay up to Rs 25 lakh per client from the IPF, provided certain conditions are met.

Unlike a bank default, where the borrower fails to repay the lender, most broker defaults are more on account of misuse of client securities or funds. Most of these instances have occurred last year, when brokers had access to client shares through power of attorney. Brokers who defaulted in 2019 had pledged securities belonging to their clients to raise funds for other businesses or to provide higher trading margin to other clients.

After the Karvy episode came to light in December 2019, market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) put in place rules that prevent brokers from gaining access to client shares.

It took NSE almost a year to declare Karvy a defaulter. Industry players said the process is fairly lengthy as the exchange has to issue notices to the broker, give time to make good the shortfall and also provide an opportunity to present its case. Karvy has the option to challenge the NSE move to declare it a defaulter before the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT). The tribunal is also hearing an appeal by several leading banks that had given loans to Karvy.