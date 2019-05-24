KEI Industries nears record high; surges 25% in a week on strong Q4 results

shares were trading higher for the fifth straight day, up 4 per cent at Rs 486 on the on Friday, after the company reported a strong operational performance in the March quarter (Q4FY19).

The stock was trading close to its all-time high level of Rs 495 touched on May 30, 2018. Thus far in the current week, it has rallied 25 per cent, as compared to a 2.6 per cent rise in the S&P In the past three months, it has surged 51 per cent against an 8.5 per cent gain in the benchmark index.

The cable manufacturing company's operating profit in Q4FY19 rose 36 per cent at Rs 138 crore against Rs 101 crore in the year-ago quarter. The operating margin improved 113 basis points (bps) at 10.93 per cent due to increase in sales and better product mix.

Net sales grew 22 per cent at Rs 1,259 crore, while net profit jumped 21 per cent at Rs 60 crore over the previous year quarter.