Kiri Industries zooms 20% post favorable Singapore Court verdict

-
ALSO READ
BSE Smallcap index hits new high; crosses 20,000 mark
Reliance Industries rises for the eighth straight trading day
Britannia Industries hits new high; stock surges 70% in one year
Investors lose Rs 10 trillion in three trading days
Apcotex Industries zooms 20% as Q3 profit rises more than double
-
The court ordered Senda International Capital Limited (Senda) to buy KIL' 37.57% stake in DyStar Global Holdings (Singapore) Pte Ltd (DyStar).
“The court was pleased to direct Senda to purchase KIL's 37.57% shareholding in DyStar, based on a valuation to be assessed. The Court has also directed the parties to attend a Case Management Conference (" CMC") on a date to be decided by the Court for fixing of timeline to determine the process of valuation whether the valuation of KIL's Shareholding should be undertaken by the Court, or a valuer appointed by the Court or by the Parties, or by some other method,” the court said in the order.
Though several claims and counterclaims were raised, the Court only awarded judgment for DyStar against KIL in respect of the sums of Euro 1.7 million and S$443,813 (comprising monies due and owing in respect of Process Technology Development fees and audit costs, respectively) and damages to be assessed for a breach of non complete clause in the Share Subscription and Shareholders Agreement ("SSSA") executed by the Parties, it added. CLICK HERE FOR FULL REPORT.
The trading volumes on the counter jumped more than six-fold with a combined 1.46 million shares changed hands on the BSE and NSE till 12:52 pm. There were pending buy orders for 223,278 shares on both the exchanges.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU