Kiri Industries zooms 20% post favorable Singapore Court verdict

Shares of (KIL) are locked in upper circuit of 20% at Rs 576 per share on the on back of heavy volumes after the company said that the Singapore court has dismissed all the claims and counterclaims against promoters Pravin Kiri, Manish Kiri, Amitava Mukherjee (KIL's nominated director on board) and Kiri International Mauritius Pvt Ltd (KIPL).

The court ordered International Capital Limited (Senda) to buy KIL' 37.57% stake in Global Holdings (Singapore) Pte Ltd (DyStar).

“The court was pleased to direct to purchase KIL's 37.57% shareholding in DyStar, based on a valuation to be assessed. The Court has also directed the parties to attend a Case Management Conference (" CMC") on a date to be decided by the Court for fixing of timeline to determine the process of valuation whether the valuation of KIL's Shareholding should be undertaken by the Court, or a valuer appointed by the Court or by the Parties, or by some other method,” the court said in the order.