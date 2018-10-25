Lakshmi Vilas Bank falls 12% as Q2 net loss widens on rise of bad loans

-
The bank’s net interest income during the quarter under review declined 35% at Rs 1.51 billion from Rs 2.33 billion in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.
The gross non-performing assets (NPAs) or bad loans hit 12.31% of gross loans by the end of September 2018 from 5.50% by the same period of 2017. Net NPAs also rose to 6.88% of net advances from 4.33%. The bank said there was fresh slippage of Rs 2.37 billion during the second quarter.
Additionally, the bank said it has reduced its exposure in infra/NBFC/real estate sectors by Rs 18 billion which is a step for reduction of almost 35% of estimated exposure in these sectors during 2017-18.
At 10:28 am; the stock was trading 10% lower at Rs 83.65 on the BSE, as compared to 0.97% decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined 603,095 equity shares changed hands on the counter on the BSE and NSE so far.
