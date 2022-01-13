Larsen & Toubro hits new all-time high on winning 2 mega offshore contracts

-
ALSO READ
Subsidiaries drive L&T's market capitalisation; stock gains 2.8%
Larsen & Toubro gains 4%, hits record high on hopes of strong order inflows
Larsen & Toubro up for third straight day; stock nears record high
Larsen & Toubro gains 4% post Q2 results, strong order book position
Capital goods index hits new peak in weak market; L&T, Timken at new highs
-
Shares of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) hit a new high of Rs 2,003.65, up 1.5 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade after the company announced that a consortium led by L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering (LTHE) secured mega contracts (over Rs 7,000 crore) for two offshore packages from a prestigious overseas client. LTHE is a wholly-owned subsidiary of L&T. The scope of work comprises EPC for new facilities and integration with existing installations.
LTHE is currently executing several domestic and international offshore projects. Organized under Offshore, Onshore, Construction Services, Modular Fabrication and Advanced Value Engineering a Technology (AdVENT) verticals, LTHE offers integrated design-to-build solutions across the hydrocarbon sector to domestic and international customers.
The stock of construction & engineering major was trading higher for the fourth straight day, gaining 5 per cent during the period. In the past three months, the stock has gained 14 per cent, as against a 0.89 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. In the last six months, the stock has rallied 32 per cent, as compared to a 16 per cent gain in the BSE benchmark index.
Overall, L&T has won orders worth Rs 68,700 crore in H1FY22. Further, continued momentum to win large/mega complex orders/ projects to substantially improve L&T's order intake for FY22E despite challenging environment. This will further strengthen its order book and enhance its revenue visibility in the medium term. We expect standalone revenue, EBITDA CAGR of 12.1 per cent, 12 per cent, respectively, in FY21-23E, ICICI Securities said in a note.
“We reiterate Buy and raise the target price to Rs 2,320 (Dec’22E) from Rs 2,200, as we factor in the higher valuation of IT subsidiaries, in line with Emkay’s valuation of L&T Infotech and Mindtree. We also increase our FY23/FY24 EPS estimates by 3 per cent/2 per cent. While general awarding has been slow in the last few months, the pace of tenders has remained high, giving confidence in inflows for the fiscal year,” Emkay Global Financial Services said in company update.
Apart from the refinancing of the Hyderabad Metro loan, L&T is looking at various other options such as the sale of developed real estate, stake sale in the metro, claims/grant from the Telangana government to minimize the losses, the brokerage firm said in December 23, 2021 report.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU