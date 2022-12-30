JUST IN
Adani group buys NDTV's promoters' stake at 17% premium, takes control
Dalal Street investors became richer by more than Rs 16.38 trillion in 2022
With NSE for years, Ramamurthy now set to take over as BSE chief on Jan 4
Sebi asks exchanges to set up system shielding against broker's tech glitch
Sebi bans DS Capital Venture, its directors from markets for 3 years
Record domestic inflows counter FPI pullout, keep market afloat in 2022
Elin Electronics makes muted market debut; shares settle nearly 8% lower
Multiple growth avenues may give a fillip to Sumitomo Chemical stock
Global stocks ends gloomy year amid soaring inflation while dollar triumphs
Indian Railway Finance Corporation pays Rs 903 crore dividend to govt
You are here: Home » Markets » News
Adani group buys NDTV's promoters' stake at 17% premium, takes control
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Last trading day: Indices end in red owing to fag-end selling amid losses

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 293.14 points or 0.48 per cent to settle at 60,840.74 on Friday. During the day, it had risen by 258.8 points or 0.42 per cent to a high of 61,392.68

Topics
Indices | BSE Sensex | NSE Nifty

Press Trust of India 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Benchmark BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty pared all intraday gains to end the last trading day of the year on a bearish note due to fag-end selling amid early losses in the European markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 293.14 points or 0.48 per cent to settle at 60,840.74 on Friday. During the day, it had risen by 258.8 points or 0.42 per cent to a high of 61,392.68.

The broader NSE Nifty declined 85.70 points or 0.47 per cent to end at 18,105.30.

The BSE barometer closed 2022 with a 4.44 per cent gain or 2,586.92 points while the Nifty ended the year higher by 4.32 per cent or 751.25 points.

Sensex touched its all-time high of 63,583.07 points on December 1 after hitting its 52-week low of 50,921.22 points on June 17.

Sensex jumped 10,502.49 points or 21.99 per cent last year.

From the Sensex pack, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, HDFC, ITC, Nestle, Larsen & Toubro, Asian Paints, Mahindra & Mahindra, Power Grid and IndusInd Bank were the major laggards on Friday.

In contrast, Bajaj Finserv, Titan, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Wipro, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tech Mahindra, Reliance Industries and State Bank of India were the major winners.

Elsewhere in Asia, equity markets in Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended in the green.

Equity exchanges in Europe were trading lower in mid-session deals. Markets in the US ended in positive territory on Thursday. International oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.14 per cent to Rs 83.34 per barrel.


Chart

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Indices

First Published: Fri, December 30 2022. 23:10 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.