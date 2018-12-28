Lemon Tree, Ashoka Buildcon and Kansai Nerolac Paints top stocks to track

Positive global cues and other factors such as movement in crude oil prices and rupee are likely to impact investor sentiment on Friday. At 08:44 am, the futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange (SGX) traded 60 points or 0.56 per cent higher at 10,869, indicating firm opening for Nifty50.

Here's a look at the top that may remain in focus today -

Lemon Tree: Hospitality firm Hotels on Thursday said it has formed a joint venture with an arm of global private equity firm Warburg Pincus to develop rental housing projects envisaging investments of Rs 30 billion over a period of time.

PSBs: The government is likely to infuse Rs 286.15 billion into seven public sector banks (PSBs) through recapitalisation bonds by the end of this month, PTI reported Thursday, citing sources. The list includes names such as Bank of India, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Bank of Maharashtra, UCO Bank and United Bank of India.

Ashoka Buildcon: The company on Thursday approved the allotment of 1,500 non-convertible debentures (the 'Debentures') of the face value of Rs 1 million, aggregating Rs 1.50 billion.

Tata Steel BSL: CARE has assigned AA/Stable rating for the company's long-term bank facilities-term loan worth Rs 210 billion, and AA/Stable and A1+ for long/short term bank facilities-fund based/non-fund based worth Rs 50 billion.

Kansai Nerolac Paints: The company has entered into Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) to acquire 100 per cent equity stake in Perma Construction Aids for a total consideration of Rs 291 million. This is subject to adjustments for borrowings, working capital and fixed assets as at the closing date.

Majesco: The company has acquired Exaxe, a Dublin, Ireland-based cloud software provider for life, pensions and wealth management, for an undisclosed amount. This apart, it has set January 7, 2019 as record date for its rights offering.