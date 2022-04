LIC IPO size may be cut to Rs 21K cr; issue likely to hit market on May 2

The size of the Life Insurance Corporation of India’s (LIC’s) initial public offering (IPO) may be slashed to Rs 21,000 crore, said people in the know. The IPO, however, may come with a greenshoe option of Rs 9,000 crore. The total IPO size, after accounting for the greenshoe option, will work out to Rs 30,000 crore and will lead to 5 per cent dilution of the government stake.

The government currently holds 100 per cent stake in LIC. The IPO is now expected to hit the market on May 2, sources said. The insurance giant’s valuation may be reduced to just Rs 6 trillion, ...