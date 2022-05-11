LIC shares slip below IPO price in grey mkt, trade at Rs 940-945: Sources

-
ALSO READ
LIC IPO opens today. Should you subscribe? What brokerages suggest
LIC IPO: Non-institutional investors' portion fully subscribed on Day 4
Should you take a slice of the LIC IPO pie?
After a 16-yr low of 14.9% in 2019, LIC's private sector investments rise
LIC IPO: GMP falls 40% in a week; can investors see a listing pop?
-
Shares of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) have slipped below their issue price in the unofficial grey market, said people in the know. Sources said shares of the insurance giant are changing hands between Rs 940 and Rs 945 in the grey market. LIC’s IPO price is expected to be Rs 949. Shares of LIC are expected to make their stock market debut on Tuesday. If grey market activity is to go by, the stock could list at a discount.
However, individual investors would still end up making some gains. The break-even point for retail and policyholders, who have applied in the IPO, is Rs 905 and Rs 889, respectively. The Centre has offered a discount of Rs 45 to retail investors and employees of LIC, while policyholders are offered a discount of Rs 60 per share.
LIC's IPO, which closed on Monday, has received bids of over nearly Rs 44,000 crore and over 7 million applications, highest for any IPO in the domestic market.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU