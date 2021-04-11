M-cap of four of 10 most valued companies jumps over Rs 1.14 trillion

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2020: KL Rahul wins Orange cap; Kagiso Rabada keeps purple cap
Eight of top-10 most valued firms add cumulatively over Rs 1.2 trn in m-cap
Reliance Capital invites bids for stake sale in subsidiaries to clear debt
Bharti Airtel may return to black in Q3, revenue to grow over 15%: Analysts
Bharti Airtel rallies 10% on strong operational performance in Q2
-
Four of the 10 most valued companies added Rs 1,14,744.44 crore to their total market valuation last week, with major contribution coming in from IT giants Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys.
While Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited and Bharti Airtel witnessed gains in their valuation, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and State Bank of India witnessed losses in their market capitalisation.
But, their cumulative loss of Rs 99,183.31 crore was less than the total gains made by the four firms.
The valuation of Tata Consultancy Services zoomed Rs 57,816.18 crore to reach Rs 12,28,898.85 crore. Infosys added Rs 23,625.36 crore to its valuation at Rs 6,13,854.71 crore.
The valuation of Hindustan Unilever Limited jumped Rs 17,974.19 crore to Rs 5,81,741.24 crore and that of Bharti Airtel by Rs 15,328.71 crore to Rs 2,99,507.71 crore.
In contrast, HDFC Bank''s valuation declined by Rs 35,750.35 crore to Rs 7,83,723.87 crore. The market capitalisation of Reliance Industries dipped Rs 24,755.52 crore to reach Rs 12,56,889.45 crore.
ICICI Bank''s valuation declined by Rs 18,996.52 crore to Rs 3,91,778.85 crore and that of State Bank of India by Rs 15,618.07 crore to Rs 3,15,083.41 crore. The valuation of HDFC dropped by Rs 3,012.59 crore to Rs 4,53,557.23 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank by Rs 1,050.26 crore to Rs 3,56,523.48 crore.
In the ranking of top-10 companies, Reliance Industries retained the status of most valued firm followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, State Bank of India and Bharti Airtel.
During the last week, the BSE benchmark declined by 438.51 points or 0.87 per cent.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU