MapmyIndia scales a record high, up 10%; stock surges 22% in last 2 days

-
ALSO READ
Eye on India's IPO map: MapMyIndia plans to go public, raise Rs 1,200 crore
IPO of MapmyIndia subscribed 2 times on first day of issue
MapmyIndia IPO subscribed a whopping 154.71 times on closing day
MapmyIndia makes stellar market debut, lists with 53% premium
MapmyIndia makes a strong market debut, lists 53% over its issue price
-
Shares of C E Info Systems (MapmyIndia) hit a new high of Rs 1,774.80, on rallying 10 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade. The stock has surged 22 per cent in last two trading sessions after having made a strong debut last week.
With the past two-day rally, MapmyIndia now commands a whopping 72 per cent premium to its issue price of Rs 1,033 per share on the BSE. The company had made its stock market debut on December 21, 2021.
On listing day, the foreign portfolio investors had purchased 694,808 equity shares of MapmyIndia worth of Rs 97.18 crore. Goldman Sachs Funds - Goldman Sachs India Equity Portfolio bought 376,708 shares at price of Rs 1,392.99 per share, while Fidelity Investment Trust Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Fund acquired 318,100 shares at price of Rs 1,404.47 per share, the NSE bulk deal data showed.
MapmyIndia is India’s leading provider of advanced digital maps, geospatial software and location based IoT technologies. It is a leader in the B2B and B2B2C market, serving over 500 enterprise customers across 3 major categories - corporate, automotive and government. Some of the marquee names include PhonePe, Flipkart, Yulu, HDFC Bank, Airtel, Hyundai, Avis, Safexpress, GST Network, etc.
Financially, the company is doing well and its business model is sustainable. In spite of the fact that the IPO was purely OFS based, it attracted investors and got subscribed 154 times. The new edge technologies, such as SaaS, PaaS, and MaaS platform providers, are poised to have a bright future, said Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart, post listings of MapmyIndia.
“We like MapmyIndia given its leadership in digital mapping, strong entry barriers, robust profitable data and tech platform along with consistent financials. The issue is valued at 27x 1HFY22 annualized EV/Sales, which although expensive is similar to other Indian unicorns. We believe MapmyIndia is rightly placed to tap the high growth digital mapping market,” Motilal Financial Services had said.
At 10:16 am; the stock quoted 7 per cent higher at Rs 1,735.70 on the BSE. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.04 per cent at 57,921. A combined 2.1 million equity shares had changed hands at the counter on the NSE and BSE.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU